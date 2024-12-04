BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $116,114. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

