BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,658,000 after purchasing an additional 155,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after buying an additional 855,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $137.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $9,637,777.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total value of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,865.82. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,799 shares of company stock worth $16,449,718 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

