BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after purchasing an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.