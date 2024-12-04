BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.29 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 196.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.74.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

