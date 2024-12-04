BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

