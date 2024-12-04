BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BTSG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 170,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,628. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.