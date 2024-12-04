Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
BHFAL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
