Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 884,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BHR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 264,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,262. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on BHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.