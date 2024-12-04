BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its FY25 guidance to ~$1.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

