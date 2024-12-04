Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 107.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,278,000 after acquiring an additional 579,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2,978.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,841 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,597.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 158.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

