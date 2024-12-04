BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) is Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 7.1% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of BlueLinx worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 48,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BlueLinx by 31.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BXC stock opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.38. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.