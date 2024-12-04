bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 47,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 152.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 113.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.03.
bluebird bio Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
Further Reading
