BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Acquisition of HPS Investment PartnersBlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TCPC) revealed in a recent filing on December 3, 2024, that its parent company, BlackRock, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock TCP Capital’s 8K filing here.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles