BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

