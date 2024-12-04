BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $725.62 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $725.62 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00010307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,048.53 or 0.99609052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00013568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400297 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

