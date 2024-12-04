Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 13,172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $537,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 69.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,790,405.88. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

