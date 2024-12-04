Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 44.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $7,720,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $83.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

