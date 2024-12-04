Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9,427.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,703 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,464,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 7,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

