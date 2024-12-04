Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alliant Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

