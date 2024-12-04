Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3,007.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 583,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,823,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,976,277 shares of company stock worth $2,503,269,682 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

