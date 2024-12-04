Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 77,580 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 485.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

