Beazley (LON:BEZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 805.70 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 804.50 ($10.19), with a volume of 2874345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 788 ($9.98).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.15) to GBX 950 ($12.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 943 ($11.95).
Beazley Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Beazley
In other Beazley news, insider Fiona Muldoon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 779 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £77,900 ($98,707.55). Also, insider John Reizenstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,629.50). 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
