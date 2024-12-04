Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTDPY

Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.7 %

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

BTDPY stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.