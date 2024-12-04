Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.7 %
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.10.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
