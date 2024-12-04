Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.7 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Shares of BBVA opened at $9.59 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.3244 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.