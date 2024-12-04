Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in November

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 478,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,651. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after buying an additional 1,009,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.