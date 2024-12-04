Bamco Inc. NY Has $406,000 Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,491 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 40.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.9 %

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In related news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,228.72. This trade represents a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

