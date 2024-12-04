Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,069 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 975,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 146,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 866,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 164,206 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.