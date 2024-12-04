Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510,539 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $59.56.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 969.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

