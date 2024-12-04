Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after buying an additional 1,484,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,902,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

PK opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.