Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

