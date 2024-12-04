Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $96.33 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $362.63 million and approximately $96.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,638,806,383,968,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,638,806,383,968,823.31306612 with 160,182,265,899,633,211.84428854 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $81,049,484.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

