AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and traded as high as $40.15. AXS Change Finance ESG ETF shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 8,192 shares changing hands.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

Institutional Trading of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

