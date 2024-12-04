Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE:AX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,199 shares of company stock worth $10,882,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 453.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 287.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Axos Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 39,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 213,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

