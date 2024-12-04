Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock remained flat at $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.