Atom Investors LP Sells 194 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIT opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

