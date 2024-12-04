Atom Investors LP Purchases New Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,387,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

