Atom Investors LP Has $1.26 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 119,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 540.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 168,348 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 162,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 325.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 194,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 148,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

