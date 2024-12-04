Atom Investors LP Grows Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Fortrea by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,140,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after buying an additional 2,836,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortrea by 91.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,821,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after buying an additional 2,304,677 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 228.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,985,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the second quarter worth $23,192,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $41.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $674.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

