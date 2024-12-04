Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 445.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 63.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Atkore by 829.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

