Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 16th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Atkore has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atkore to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. Atkore has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atkore will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

