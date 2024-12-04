Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
