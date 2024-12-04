Ascent Group LLC Purchases 3,076 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

