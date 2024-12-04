Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $77.39 and a 12 month high of $101.72.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.