Ascent Group LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 15,451.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 197,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 196,082 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,273.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,964 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.