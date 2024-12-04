Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 40,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $4,009,181.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,204,570.88. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $677,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,581.01. This represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,579. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 81.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

