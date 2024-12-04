Ascent Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after buying an additional 6,632,679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after buying an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after buying an additional 1,890,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1593 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

