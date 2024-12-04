Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,261,134.93. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.3 %

RB Global Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RBA opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.