Ascent Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 291,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 278,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $32,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,544,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $152.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

