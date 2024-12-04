Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

