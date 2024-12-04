Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,919.44. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
ARQT stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.